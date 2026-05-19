Built to last: Expo 2030 Riyadh showcases delivery progress, legacy plans

RIYADH: The anticipation for Expo 2030, set to be held in Riyadh, has sparked curiosity among prospective visitors, with attendance expected to exceed 42 million visits.

During a walkthrough of the site in its early excavation phase, construction activity continues to scale across the Expo 2030 Riyadh grounds as preparations advance for one of the world’s largest and most ambitious world expos.

Murad Al-Sayed, chief delivery officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh, told Arab News: “What we need to invest in for the post-expo legacy phase is mainly the infrastructure. Today we are sizing the electrical work, water system, and data and communication networks to meet expo demand as well as the first phase of the legacy stage … most of the central area that will accommodate the event is built to last.

HIGH LIGHT The project is expected to welcome 42 million visits and participation from 197 countries between October 2030 and March 2031.

“All the facilities built by the Expo 2030 Riyadh Co., including partner countries’ pavilions, rented countries’ pavilions, F&B and retail, as well as the KSA pavilion and the fan pavilions, will be built to last, including planning from today how these assets will be repurposed and utilized.”

At least 95 percent of what is built by Expo 2030 Riyadh Co. will be repurposed as a Global Village in Riyadh, building on the spirit of the World Expo.

“Riyadh during 2030 will be a melting pot of 197 cultures, nations, ideas, and expertise … it will be a Global Village focused on mixed use, culture, retail, F&B, entertainment, education, residential, and business. It will be an integrated community for Riyadh residents and visitors,” CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Co. Talal Al-Marri told Arab News.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is being developed under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” serving as a global platform to advance innovation, sustainability, and international collaboration.

The project is expected to welcome 42 million visits and participation from 197 countries between October 2030 and March 2031.

It is also expected to contribute $67 billion to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product, create 171,000 direct and indirect jobs, and train 52,000 volunteers.

The expo site will span over 6 million sq. meters, 4 million of which will include logistical and serviced areas, and 2 million within the gated area.

“Significant progress has been achieved across the Expo 2030 Riyadh site, including the completion of approximately 6.2 million cubic meters of earthworks and the handover of 77 percent of the development areas for subsequent stages. Construction of storage tanks and main utility corridors has also commenced,” Al-Sayed said.

For accessibility, the site will include a dedicated metro station for direct transfers to the expo grounds from King Khalid International Airport and other key points across the city, as well as a nearby hotel currently under development.

An expansion of King Salman Road is also underway, which will improve access not only to the expo but also to other key projects such as Roshn and King Salman International Airport.

The meeting also highlighted Expo 2030 Riyadh’s continued commitment to operational excellence, site safety, and disciplined execution. The collective achievement of more than 1.5 million safe man-hours across participating contractors reflects a strong focus on safety and workforce commitment across the site.

“The permanent 400 MW power connection agreement has been signed, targeting completion by Q1 2029 through National Grid, with the required bulk supply point and primary substation plots already handed over to support timely execution. Such progress reflects the scale of coordination, expertise, and commitment being demonstrated across our delivery ecosystem,” Al-Sayed said.

Further discussions during the walkthrough covered enabling works, site logistics, utilities infrastructure, internal roads, and civil development packages supporting the next phase of delivery.

The meeting also served as a platform to reinforce coordination and alignment across interconnected workstreams, supporting the efficient delivery of works across a project of this scale, complexity, and pace.

The tour was attended by senior leadership from key delivery partners involved in the development of the Expo 2030 Riyadh site, including Nesma & Partners CEO Rami Al-Turki, Binyah CEO Fahad Al-Mesfir, Abyatona CEO Nasser Al-Hammad, and Al-Yamama board member and VP Hamad Al-Ammar.

Other editions of the expo, as well as larger projects like the World Cup in the Middle East, have received criticism regarding the treatment of workers.

In response, Al-Sayed said: “We were very keen to accurately reflect the work environment through our contractors. Safety isn’t limited to the work site itself, but also extends to training and worker qualification. Contractors were diligent in inspecting workers’ accommodations to ensure they were suitable. Hotlines were established for any worker facing a problem or needing assistance, and neither we nor our colleagues would hesitate to help.”