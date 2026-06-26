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Asir upgrades parks ahead of summer tourism surge

The Asir Municipality has begun to prepare for the summer tourism season in 2026. (SPA)
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The Asir Municipality has begun to prepare for the summer tourism season in 2026. (SPA)
Asir upgrades parks ahead of summer tourism surge
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The Asir Municipality has begun to prepare for the summer tourism season in 2026. (SPA)
Asir upgrades parks ahead of summer tourism surge
3 / 3
The Asir Municipality has begun to prepare for the summer tourism season in 2026. (SPA)
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Updated 26 June 2026 22:12
SPA
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Asir upgrades parks ahead of summer tourism surge

The Asir Municipality has begun to prepare for the summer tourism season in 2026. (SPA)
  • Asir Mayor Abdullah Al-Jali said a team of 1,500 personnel is executing cleaning and maintenance operations across more than 16 million square meters of urban spaces
Updated 26 June 2026 22:12
SPA
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ABHA: Asir Municipality has intensified preparations for the 2026 summer tourism season, upgrading roads, public facilities, and its network of 671 parks.

Asir Mayor Abdullah Al-Jali said a team of 1,500 personnel is executing cleaning and maintenance operations across more than 16 million square meters of urban spaces to enhance the visitor experience.

To manage an anticipated service demand surge exceeding 40 percent during peak summer vacation times, specialized field units have been deployed, including the lighting maintenance department with 194 workers and 47 equipment pieces, the self-maintenance department with 93 workers, and the equipment and labor department with 305 field workers.

 

Topics: Asir tourism Saudi Arabia

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