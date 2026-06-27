Pakistan says Hajj 2027 registrations top 100,000 in first five days of sign-ups

ISLAMABAD: More than 100,000 Pakistanis have registered for Hajj 2027 within the first five days of the government’s registration drive, the religious ministry said on Saturday, as preparations gather pace for next year’s annual pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan concluded this year’s Hajj operation last month, under which approximately 179,000 Pakistanis performed the pilgrimage. The registration drive marks the first phase of preparations for Hajj 2027.

Registrations for the government and private Hajj schemes continued during the Muharram holidays. The ministry said the cost and other operational details for Hajj 2027 will be announced in the second phase of the process.

“In the first five days, 107,587 people completed Hajj registration from home,” the religious affairs ministry said.

“85,000 applicants selected the government Hajj scheme, while 22,000 chose the private Hajj scheme.”

It added that the online Hajj registration process will continue uninterrupted for a few more days.

The ministry said 51,000 people registered from Punjab province, 33,000 from Sindh, 15,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,000 from Balochistan, 5,500 from Islamabad, 600 from Azad Kashmir, and two from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Of those registered so far, approximately 63,000 are men and 44,000 are women, with the majority falling in the 25 to 50 age group, it added.

The ministry said 56,000 people opted for the long Hajj package, while 51,000 chose the short Hajj package.

Earlier, the ministry highlighted that the entire Hajj operation would be managed through a paperless, end-to-end digital system developed by Pakistan’s National Information Technology Board.