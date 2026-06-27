Iran accuses US of ‘blatant violation’ of peace deal

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday accused the United States of a “blatant violation” of the peace deal reached between the two sides to end the Middle East war after the latest American strikes on the country.

“These brutal attacks, which targeted Iranian coastal surveillance facilities, are a blatant violation” of the memorandum of understanding to end the war, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The US military said its forces struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations on Friday in response to an Iranian attack on a cargo ship transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.