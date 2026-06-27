Trump likely to visit India early next year, Rubio tells India’s IANS

Secretary of State ‌Marco Rubio said the US is seeking to arrange a visit to India by President ​Donald Trump early next year as the countries work on a bilateral trade deal, Indian media outlet IANS reported on Saturday.

Rubio is likely to travel to India this year to prepare for the president’s visit, he told ‌IANS in ‌an interview.

“We’re working toward ​sometime ‌early ⁠next ​year to ⁠have the president come,” Rubio said, according to IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump last week on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of Seven industrial powers in France. Trump ⁠said that they had a “very ‌good” conversation.

India ‌has been pressing the ​United States for ‌months for a Trump visit, potentially as ‌part of a meeting including Japan and Australia.

India-US ties have been rocky over the past year since Washington imposed high tariffs on ‌Indian goods, punishing New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil, and engaging ⁠closely ⁠with India’s arch-rival Pakistan.

Rubio visited India last month seeking to repair ties, but the killing of three Indian sailors in attacks on commercial ships by the US Navy in the Gulf has roiled relations again.

In the IANS interview, Rubio said the US hoped to conclude a trade deal with India. “We’re on ​the last ​inches of getting it done and it’s very positive.”