Bahrain condemned what it said were Iranian drone attacks on its territory on Saturday, the state news agency reported, saying it reserved the full right to defend its sovereignty and security.
Iran said earlier it had carried out strikes against targets linked to US forces in the region, without identifying the targets or saying where they were located.
Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on its territory
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Updated 27 June 2026 12:07
Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on its territory
Bahrain condemned what it said were Iranian drone attacks on its territory on Saturday, the state news agency reported, saying it reserved the full right to defend its sovereignty and security.