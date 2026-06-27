Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on its territory

Bahrain condemned what ​it said were Iranian drone attacks on its territory ‌on Saturday, ‌the ​state news ‌agency ⁠reported, ​saying it ⁠reserved the full right to defend its ⁠sovereignty and ‌security.

Iran ‌said ​earlier ‌it ‌had carried out strikes against targets linked ‌to US forces in the ⁠region, ⁠without identifying the targets or saying where they were located.