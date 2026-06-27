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Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on its territory

Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on its territory
Cars drive past a billboard that reads, "Bahrain is Safe... Top US diplomat Marco Rubio was in Bahrain on June 25, after promising Gulf allies that Washington would protect their interests as it seeks to hammer out a final settlement to end the war with Iran. (AFP)
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Updated 27 June 2026 12:07
Reuters
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Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on its territory

Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attacks on its territory
Updated 27 June 2026 12:07
Reuters
Follow

Bahrain condemned what ​it said were Iranian drone attacks on its territory ‌on Saturday, ‌the ​state news ‌agency ⁠reported, ​saying it ⁠reserved the full right to defend its ⁠sovereignty and ‌security.
Iran ‌said ​earlier ‌it ‌had carried out strikes against targets linked ‌to US forces in the ⁠region, ⁠without identifying the targets or saying where they were located. 

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