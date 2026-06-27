Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan, no loss of life or property reported

ISLAMABAD: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook upper parts of Pakistan on Saturday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, with no loss of life or property reportedly immediately.

Tremors were felt in the federal capital of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Mansehra, Shangla, Swat and adjoining areas, according to the PMD.

The epicenter of the quake lied in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 178 kilometers.

“Earthquake tremors were felt in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, but no immediate reports of damage were received,” Rescue 1122 spokesman Bilal Faizi said.

The quake also rocked eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost and Nangarhar, AFP reported.

Hours earlier, an ​earthquake of magnitude 5.4 ​struck Pakistan, ​the European-Mediterranean ⁠Seismological Center ⁠said.

The quake was ​35 km (22 miles) deep, it added.

The development comes after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening, killing nearly 1,000 people.

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher told AFP that more than 50,000 people were missing after the earthquakes flattened buildings in the north of the country.

