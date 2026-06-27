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Vespa riders take to roads in Rome to mark 80th birthday

Vespa riders take to roads in Rome to mark 80th birthday
People park Vespa scooters in front of the Vespa Village during celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the Vespa scooter in Rome, Jun. 25, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 27 June 2026 19:30
Reuters
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Vespa riders take to roads in Rome to mark 80th birthday

Vespa riders take to roads in Rome to mark 80th birthday
  • From June 25 to 28, Rome is hosting “Vespa Roma 2026 – 80 Years of an ‌Icon,“
  • Launched in 1946 by Piaggio, the Vespa became a symbol of Italy’s ⁠rebirth after World War Two
Updated 27 June 2026 19:30
Reuters
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ROME: The ‌Vespa, the wasp-waisted scooter that put postwar Italians on wheels and went on to carry Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn through the streets of Rome, is returning to the capital this week to celebrate its 80th birthday.
From June 25 to 28, Rome is hosting “Vespa Roma 2026 – 80 Years of an ‌Icon,” a ‌four-day gathering centered on ‌the ⁠city’s Foro Italico and ⁠the Stadio dei Marmi, which has been turned into a Vespa Village of exhibitions, races, parades and club events.
Launched in 1946 by Piaggio, the Vespa became a symbol of Italy’s ⁠rebirth after World War Two: ‌cheap enough ‌for a battered country, stylish enough to seduce ‌the world, and practical enough to ‌weave through the alleys of Naples, Milan and Rome.
It has since become one of Italy’s most recognizable design exports, appearing in ‌films such as “Roman Holiday” with Peck and Hepburn, advertisements and holiday ⁠brochures.
Vespa ⁠has been in continuous production for 80 years, undergoing around 160 restyling updates and selling nearly 20 million units worldwide, including just over two million in the past decade.
Today, the scooter is sold in approximately 100 countries, mainly across Europe and Southeast Asia, and is manufactured in three production plants in Italy, Vietnam, and India.

Topics: Italy vespa

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