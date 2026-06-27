Israeli strike kills teenage girl and brother in southern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH: An Israeli drone strike on Saturday killed two Palestinian siblings, including a 15-year-old girl, in southern Gaza and wounded at least seven others, according to Nasser hospital, where the casualties were taken.

The strike targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the sprawling camp of Muwasi, killing 15-year-old Islam Moussa and her 30-year-old brother, Abdullah Moussa.

The Israeli military acknowledged it had struck the area of Muwasi, saying it had targeted a militant but did not immediately provide more information.

In the hospital’s courtyard, relatives wept over the bodies covered in white burial shrouds.

FAST FACT The Israeli military struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in western Gaza City on Saturday, wounding at least 12 people, according to Shifa hospital.

Also on Saturday, Palestinians reported hearing a loud boom in Gaza City.

The Israeli military struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in western Gaza City, wounding at least 12 people, according to Shifa hospital.

The ambulance service of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said two people were critically wounded, and the majority of those hurt were women.

Despite a fragile ceasefire reached in October that paused the heaviest fighting between Israel and Hamas, Israel continues to carry out near-daily strikes and shelling across the coastal enclave. Israel and Hamas continue to trade accusations of violating the ceasefire.

Since the ceasefire went into effect, Israel has killed more than 1,030 people in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry maintains detailed casualty records that are generally considered reliable by UN agencies and independent experts.

The ministry last week said Israel has killed over 250 children in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect.

A team of independent experts commissioned by the UN has accused Israel of deliberately shooting children in Gaza, and repeated an accusation that Israel has committed genocide in the territory.

The Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, with an attack on southern Israel.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed more than 73,050 Palestinians, including those killed since the ceasefire, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, an investigative body that operates under the UN Human Rights Council, said in its recent report that roughly 30 percent of the Palestinians killed from October 2023 to October 2025 — more than 20,000 in total — were children.

More children are believed to be missing or buried in unmarked graves.

The report also said the toll the conflict had taken on children in Gaza amounted to war crimes and genocide, building on accusations it first made against Israel in September.

“Even after the October 2025 ceasefire, children continue to be killed and seriously injured, with continued disregard by Israel for the ceasefire and for the protection owed to Palestinian children under international law,” Srinivasan Muralidhar, the commission’s chair, said.