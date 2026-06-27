Syrian rescue team departs for Venezuela to help earthquake victims

DAMASCUS: An international Syrian rescue team from the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management Response has departed the country through Damascus International Airport, heading to Venezuela to take part in search‑and‑rescue and humanitarian response operations for those affected by the recent earthquake.

The move came at the directive of President Ahmad Al‑Sharaa, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates،

A SANA reporter said the operation was being conducted in partnership with the International Rescue Committee of Qatar’s Internal Security Force, known as Lekhwiya, as part of ongoing humanitarian cooperation and joint efforts to support rescue operations in the affected areas.

The Syrian team consists of 15 search-and-rescue specialists, equipped with individual professional gear, while the Qatari teams will provide the heavy machinery and equipment required for field operations.

This mission represents a historic milestone in the course of Syrian humanitarian action, marking the first time Syria participates with an international rescue team in responding to a disaster beyond its borders, and the first time the country deploys a national search‑and‑rescue team on an international mission of this scale.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil expressed his country’s appreciation to Syria for its message of solidarity and condolences following the earthquake.

In a post on X Gil said: “Venezuela thanks the Syrian Arab Republic for its condolences and kind wishes to our country as we confront this tragic situation.”