Islamic coalition secretary general attends UN Counter-Terrorism Week in New York

NEW YORK: An Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition delegation, led by Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi, is participating in the UN Counter-Terrorism Week at the UN headquarters in New York under directives from Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, who also chairs the coalition’s Council of Defense Ministers.

The forum is organized by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and runs June 26 to July 2. It brings together member states, experts and agency heads to review the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and address emerging security threats, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Al-Moghedi said the coalition’s participation reflects its role as a global partner, highlighting its work across four areas: ideology, strategic communications, counterterrorism financing and military cooperation.

Al-Moghedi held meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the acting UN under-secretary-general for counter-terrorism, Alexandre Zuev, and director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre Mauro Miedico, to discuss expanding institutional cooperation.