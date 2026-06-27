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Islamic coalition secretary general attends UN Counter-Terrorism Week in New York

Al-Moghedi said the coalition’s participation reflects its role as a global partner, highlighting its work across four areas: ideology, strategic communications, counterterrorism financing and military cooperation. (SPA)
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Al-Moghedi said the coalition’s participation reflects its role as a global partner, highlighting its work across four areas: ideology, strategic communications, counterterrorism financing and military cooperation. (SPA)
Islamic coalition secretary general attends UN Counter-Terrorism Week in New York
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Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi met with Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil in New York. (SPA)
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Updated 27 June 2026 23:11
Arab News
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Islamic coalition secretary general attends UN Counter-Terrorism Week in New York

Islamic coalition secretary general attends UN Counter-Terrorism Week in New York
  • The forum is organized by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and runs June 26 to July 2
Updated 27 June 2026 23:11
Arab News
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NEW YORK: An Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition delegation, led by Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi, is participating in the UN Counter-Terrorism Week at the UN headquarters in New York under directives from Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, who also chairs the coalition’s Council of Defense Ministers.

The forum is organized by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and runs June 26 to July 2. It brings together member states, experts and agency heads to review the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and address emerging security threats, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Al-Moghedi said the coalition’s participation reflects its role as a global partner, highlighting its work across four areas: ideology, strategic communications, counterterrorism financing and military cooperation.

Al-Moghedi held meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the acting UN under-secretary-general for counter-terrorism, Alexandre Zuev, and director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre Mauro Miedico, to discuss expanding institutional cooperation.

 

Topics: Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) New York Saudi Arabia

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