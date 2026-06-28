Jordan’s exports to EU markets surge 49.3% in first 4 months of 2026 

RIYADH: Jordan’s exports to EU countries reached 218 million Jordanian dinars ($307.48 million) during the first four months of 2026, up 49.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Mohammed Samadi, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan, described the growth as a strong validation of the competitiveness of Jordanian products in global markets.

The EU is one of Jordan’s key trading partners, with the country working to diversify its exports and strengthen its presence in European markets as part of broader efforts to boost trade, attract investment, and support long-term economic growth.

In remarks to the state news agency Petra, Samadi said the substantial rise underscores the success of recent initiatives to broaden the scope of Jordanian exports and seize opportunities arising from the diversification of European markets.

Earlier this month, Petra reported that Jordan’s national exports during the first quarter of 2026 totaled 2.12 billion dinars, a 1.6 percent increase from the same period of 2025.

“The EU is one of the Kingdom’s key trading partners and one of the world’s largest trade blocs, making it difficult to diversify economic and trade relations with this destination, given the reliance on a limited number of traditional options,” said Samadi.

He added that this growth also confirms the efforts of the public and private sectors to enhance the presence of Jordanian products in Europe.

Sectors such as industrial, food, pharmaceutical, and chemical products are particularly well-positioned, presenting promising opportunities for further expansion into EU markets.

Samadi said the next phase requires intensified efforts to promote Jordanian products in European markets while capitalizing on shifts in global supply chains.

He stressed the need to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors to better support national exporters. Key measures include streamlining trade procedures, developing logistics services, and reducing production and export costs.

Samadi added that these measures would enable national companies to increase their competitiveness and expand into European markets.

He said the improvements would positively impact the national economy, improve the trade balance, and generate additional job opportunities for Jordanians.