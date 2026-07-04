From concerts to theme parks: How Saudi entertainment is reshaping the non-oil economy

RIYADH: Large-scale concerts, scintillating theme parks, and a booming cinema industry are no longer novelties in Saudi Arabia, with them becoming powerful engines of economic diversification under Vision 2030, according to industry experts.

Guided by the ambitious program, Saudi Arabia is affirming itself as a regional hub in the entertainment industry, attracting tourists from all over the world.

Having already surpassed the 100 million target, Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 150 million visitors by 2030, and the entertainment sector is proving a key part in delivering this goal.

In April, a report by the General Entertainment Authority revealed that Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector attracted over 89 million visitors in 2025.

The authority highlighted that the sector hosted 1,690 events, with a total of 75,661 event days, and the participation of 6,778 companies across the sector’s activities during 2025.

Speaking to Arab News, Shahid Khan, partner and global head of media, entertainment, sports, and culture practice at Arthur D. Little, said that the Kingdom’s entertainment ecosystem is delivering tangible results in tourism, job creation, and non-oil gross domestic product growth.

“The General Entertainment Authority and Ministry of Culture, established in 2016 and 2018, respectively, have catalyzed an entire ecosystem almost from scratch. The goal is not entertainment for its own sake, but the creation of a self-sustaining non-oil GDP contributor,” said Khan.







Shahid Khan, Senior Partner and Global Head of Media, Entertainment, Sports, and Culture Practice at Arthur D. Little. (Supplied)



He added: “Not only are the Saudis visiting these concerts, theme parks and gaming events, but these events are a significant contributor in attracting regional and international tourists creating a meaningful impact throughout the value chain across venues, ticketing, production, hospitality, retail, F&B, media and tourism.”

Karim Sarkis, partner at Strategy& Middle East, part of PwC network, argued that Vision 2030 turned entertainment from a luxury topic to an economic pillar that drives investments, attracts tourists, and aims to create 450,000 jobs.

“Saudi citizens once traveled abroad to experience world-class concerts, theme parks, and cultural events. Today, they find the best the world has to offer right at home, while international tourists flock to the Kingdom,” he said.

Ayush Gupta, CEO and founder of AG Events, told Arab News that entertainment brings people into cities, keeps spending within the economy, attracts international brands and investors, and creates new careers for young Saudis.

“The Kingdom is not simply importing entertainment anymore; it is building experiences that can become part of its long-term economic identity,” added Gupta.

Cultural and regulatory shifts

The AG Events’ CEO belives the biggest shift in Saudi Arabia was confidence — confidence from the government to open up and invest in the sector, confidence from private companies to participate, and confidence from audiences to support these new experiences.

“At the same time, Saudi Arabia has a young and highly engaged population. This audience is digitally connected, exposed to global entertainment trends, and very open to new formats, whether it is concerts, esports, festivals, theme parks, or immersive experiences,” said Gupta.







Ayush Gupta, CEO and founder of AG Events. (Supplied)



According to Arthur D. Little’s Khan, Saudi Arabia witnessed an important cultural shift post the launch of Vision 2030, which is now paving way for the Kingdom to emerge as a global entertainment destination.

“Just look at the film sector, there were no cinema screens before 2018 – today, Saudi Arabia’s box office ranks among the top 15 global markets,” he said.

In 2025 alone, cinemas in Saudi Arabia screened 538 films, generating revenues exceeding SR920.8 million ($245.4 million) and selling around 18.8 million tickets.

This performance reflects a growing audience base and rising demand for local cinematic content, underscoring the accelerating growth of the domestic film market.

From import to indigenous ecosystem

A key challenge — and opportunity — lies in balancing high-profile international artists with the development of local and regional talent, experts told Arab News.

International names serve as “demand generators,” drawing crowds, sponsors, and global attention, but long-term sustainability “requires Saudi and regional performers, producers, designers and technicians to build their legacy and create long-term value for the local ecosystem,” said Khan.

He added: “Being part of these international platforms, local talent are exposed to the same local and global audiences. A generation of Saudi musicians, DJs, comedians, and creators is emerging with the infrastructure to support them for the first time.”

“The challenge will be to make sure local talent is not only included, but actively developed, promoted, and given the right professional support,” said AG Events’ Gupta.

The growth of homegrown talent — both in front of an audience and behind the scenes — can deliver benefits beyond the stage and screen.

“Every successful entertainment destination at a global scale is sustained by cultural content,” said Khan, adding: “Theme parks succeed when they are not only licensed/imported templates. To sustain these venues beyond initial years, Saudi heroes and stories must replace generic Western IP that is critical for cultural identity, emotional connection, and repeat visitation.”

Gaming: From consumption to creation

In the gaming and esports sector, Saudi ambitions are equally bold. With a young, digitally native population, the strategy — led by Savvy Games Group and Qiddiya’s Gaming & Esports District — aims to evolve from consumption to creation.

The district plans to host more than 30 gaming companies and support up to 10 million visits annually, nurturing local developers, designers, and IP.

Sarkis said: “Investments and events have been complemented by talent development programs and incentives for games studios. Projects such as Qiddiya’s gaming district will add venues on top of a world class broadband infrastructure. The national gaming strategy aims to add 39,000 jobs to the sector by 2030, and the country is on its way to that goal.”

According to Gupta, gaming is one of the strongest sectors in the Kingdom because it connects entertainment, technology, youth culture, and global communities.

“The long-term goal is to move from being a consumer market to becoming a creator, investor, and global player in gaming. If the right talent and infrastructure continue to develop, Saudi Arabia can become a major gaming and esports hub not only for the region, but internationally,” he added.

Challenges on the horizon

Speaking to Arab News, experts also outlined various challenges faced by the Kingdom’s entertainment sector, with talent shortage being the most significant one.

Infrastructure can be addressed through investment, but seasonality — particularly harsh summer conditions for outdoor events — and the need to balance modernization with cultural values require ongoing attention.

“The talent gap is the most significant challenge in the Kingdom. Infrastructure can be built through investment, however creating world-class entertainment experiences requires deep pipelines of skilled professionals, and those skills take years to develop,” said Khan.

He added: “The opportunity is that Saudi Arabia can design and develop these sectors from scratch, using technology, local content, and learn from other markets to adopt best practices.”

Gupta said that Saudi Arabia should make sure there are enough trained professionals to support this growth across production, technology, creative services, event management, operations, safety, hospitality, and content.

Regarding the future outlook and opportunities, Sarkis said that while the Kingdom has already established itself on the global entertainment landscape, “the true enduring legacy will be a generation of successful Saudi creators, performers, gamers, and entrepreneurs proudly displaying their identity and exporting their culture to the world.”