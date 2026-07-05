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SABIL unloads first wheat ship at Neom Port carrying 66,000 tonnes

SABIL unloads first wheat ship at Neom Port carrying 66,000 tonnes
SABIL has completed the first unloading of a 66,000-tonne wheat shipment at Neom Port, a milestone that supports Saudi Arabia's efforts to strengthen grain supply chains, enhance food security, and improve logistics connectivity. SPA.
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Updated 06 July 2026 13:17
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SABIL unloads first wheat ship at Neom Port carrying 66,000 tonnes

SABIL unloads first wheat ship at Neom Port carrying 66,000 tonnes
Updated 06 July 2026 13:17
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The National Grain Supply Co., SABIL, in cooperation with Neom, has completed the first unloading of a wheat ship at Neom Port, located in northwestern Saudi Arabia, carrying 66,000 tonnes of wheat.

This step reflects the company’s strategy to diversify its logistics channels and enhance the efficiency of its supply chains, thereby increasing operational flexibility and expanding access to targeted markets and regions.

This action is part of SABIL’s efforts to broaden its cooperation with relevant entities and leverage the Kingdom’s strategic ports to support the development of supply chains that ensure the sustainable flow of grain locally, especially amid ongoing regional developments.

SABIL underlined that using Neom Port will expedite the delivery of shipments to its branches in the northern regions, including Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Hail, and Al-Qassim, therefore enhancing distribution efficiency and improving service levels for its customers.

The company affirmed that this initiative represents an extension of its ongoing efforts to develop the grain supply system through effective partnerships and advanced logistics solutions, thereby enhancing the reliability of supply chains and supporting the Kingdom's food security objectives.

Thanks to its strategic location on the Red Sea, Neom Port is a key element in developing the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of regional trade. It is being developed into an integrated logistics hub, providing direct connectivity between three continents via a network of ports, roads, and maritime and land trade routes.

The port also contributes to strengthening local and regional logistics connectivity through a system that includes cargo handling services, inland freight, short-sea coastal shipping, and multimodal transport solutions extending across the Kingdom, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the wider Middle East.

Topics: NEOM National Grain Supply Co. SABIL supply chains

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