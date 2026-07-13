Iran says will stop complying with deal if US does not honor commitments

MANAMA/TEHRAN: Iran on Monday said it would no longer abide by the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States if Washington failed to uphold its commitments to end the war.

“Each time that the other party has failed to meet its obligations, we did not uphold ours … We will continue to act in this manner,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press conference in Tehran, following the latest bout of hostilities between the foes.

Baqaei said Tehran was continuing talks with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman in an effort to prevent any further escalation in its war with the United States.

“The role of the mediators is to continue their efforts to prevent an escalation of tensions,” Baqaei said.

But Iran's Mehr news agency said explosions had been heard around Iran’s Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island early Monday afternoon.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had struck US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, state media reported on Monday.

The official news agency IRNA cited several statements released by the Guards saying they had attacked Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, a US military drone command center in Bahrain and air bases including Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait.

Radar systems in Oman were also destroyed in the latest retaliatory attacks.

Iranian missiles entered the country’s airspace, the Jordanian army said Monday, with four rockets fired from Iranian territory intercepted and shot down. No injuries or material damage has been reported.

Any attempt to undermine the country's sovereignty will be met with a firm response, the Jordanian army said.

Kuwait’s armed forces said they were responding to “hostile aerial targets” on Monday.

“The Armed Forces are currently intercepting hostile aerial targets within Kuwaiti airspace,” the head of Kuwait’s army said in a statement published by the state-run news agency KUNA.

Bahrain’s military on Monday accused Iran of targeting civilians with its latest attacks on the kingdom, after Tehran said it had struck US military facilities and infrastructure there.

“Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its heinous attacks with missiles and drones that target civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the general command of Bahrain’s military said in a statement, adding that air defenses “intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial attacks” on Monday morning.

Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens twice on Monday, with the interior ministry instructing residents to take shelter following attacks on the island nation..

“The siren has been sounded... citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the Ministry of Interior posted on X.

Iran said Sunday it was closing the Strait of Hormuz and launched missiles and drones at Gulf neighbors after the US carried out a new round of strikes as their conflict escalated.

The latest exchange of fire was sparked by another Iranian attack on a commercial ship in the strait, whose crew were forced to abandon the vessel after it went up in flames.

The escalation is the latest to undermine an interim agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their war, which broke out in late February with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader.

Mediators have been trying to salvage a diplomatic solution after President Donald Trump this week declared a ceasefire over.