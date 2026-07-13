German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo

BERLIN: A United States citizen infected with the Ebola ​virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital early on Monday, officials said.

The patient arrived at the hospital’s special isolation unit at around 3 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) ‌after contracting ‌the Bundibugyo variant of ​the ‌Ebola ⁠virus ​in Congo, ⁠the hospital said.

The US CDC said on Friday that a US citizen working for a humanitarian organization in Congo had tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus.

“The patient’s ⁠condition is currently stable,” ‌said Timo Wolf, ‌head of the special ​isolation unit.

The hospital ‌said there was no risk ‌to the public or other patients, as the individual is being treated in complete isolation in a unit that ‌is structurally and organizationally separated from the rest of the facility.

The ⁠admission ⁠comes as the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths, with the outbreak spreading to two new provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, the country’s public health institute said on Monday.

In June, a US citizen treated in Berlin ​after contracting Ebola in ​Congo was discharged from Charité hospital.