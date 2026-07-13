You are here

  • Home
  • German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo

German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo

German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo
FILE PHOTO: Congolese health workers receive a patient at the Rwampara General Hospital as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain outbreak in Rwampara outside Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2026. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8fjt

Updated 13 July 2026 12:00
Reuters
Follow

German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo

German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo
Updated 13 July 2026 12:00
Reuters
Follow

BERLIN: A United States citizen infected with the Ebola ​virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital early on Monday, officials said.
The patient arrived at the hospital’s special isolation unit at around 3 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) ‌after contracting ‌the Bundibugyo variant of ​the ‌Ebola ⁠virus ​in Congo, ⁠the hospital said.
The US CDC said on Friday that a US citizen working for a humanitarian organization in Congo had tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus.
“The patient’s ⁠condition is currently stable,” ‌said Timo Wolf, ‌head of the special ​isolation unit.
The hospital ‌said there was no risk ‌to the public or other patients, as the individual is being treated in complete isolation in a unit that ‌is structurally and organizationally separated from the rest of the facility.
The ⁠admission ⁠comes as the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths, with the outbreak spreading to two new provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, the country’s public health institute said on Monday.
In June, a US citizen treated in Berlin ​after contracting Ebola in ​Congo was discharged from Charité hospital.

Topics: Germany US Ebola

Latest updates

German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo

German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo

Tunisia’s trade deficit widens to $4bn in H1 as imports outpace export growth

Tunisia’s trade deficit widens to $4bn in H1 as imports outpace export growth

Thailand probes Bangkok bar fire that killed 27, injured dozens

Thailand probes Bangkok bar fire that killed 27, injured dozens

Iran says will stop complying with deal if US does not honor commitments

Iran says will stop complying with deal if US does not honor commitments

Global winners of ICC Development Awards announced

Global winners of ICC Development Awards announced

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.