NEW DELHI: India has become the 10th country whose nationals were killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the weekend, after a man from Hyderabad died of his injuries at the hospital.

Mohammad Yousuf Ali was traveling with his family for Umrah when a Houthi missile struck Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest airport on Saturday, killing 12 people and wounding more than 300 others.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi told local media that he had spoken to the victim’s brother-in-law, who had confirmed he died after sustaining injuries when a roof collapsed on him following the airport attack.

“His wife and two kids have suffered injuries,” Owaisi told Asian News International news agency, adding that Ali’s daughter was safe.

Ali became the 13th person killed in Saturday’s attack. The other victims were four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, as well as nationals of the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

On Sunday, another person was killed when the Houthis struck the airport again. The GACA identified the victim as a Pakistani resident.

At least seven Indians remain hospitalized after the attacks.

“Mission officials have visited the hospitals where injured nationals are undergoing treatment,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday.

“Three persons continue to be in ICU, and two more have been admitted in the ICU, two remain in the normal ward, and rest have been discharged.”

India’s government condemned the attacks on civilian infrastructure and joined in solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

“The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty.”