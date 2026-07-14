Ten killed as rain-triggered roof collapse hits northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: At least 10 people, including women, were killed when the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the provincial government said on Tuesday, as monsoon rains continued to take a deadly toll across the region.

The collapse occurred overnight in the Malagin area of Lachi tehsil in Kohat district after torrential rain lashed the area, with rescue workers pulling victims from the rubble and shifting the injured to hospitals.

“It is deeply saddening that 10 people, including women, lost their lives in this tragic incident,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan said in a statement.

He said Rescue 1122 teams had carried out a timely operation to retrieve those trapped under the debris, while injured survivors were receiving medical treatment.

“The provincial government stands with the bereaved families in this difficult time and will provide every possible assistance to the affected families,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is among Pakistan’s most vulnerable provinces during the annual monsoon season, with many rural communities living in mudbrick or aging homes that are susceptible to collapse during prolonged rainfall, while the mountainous terrain increases the risk of flash floods and landslides.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), monsoon-related incidents have killed 26 people and injured 91 others across the country since June 26.

The authority’s data shows that house collapses account for half of all weather-related deaths during the period, with 75 houses damaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 28 completely destroyed.