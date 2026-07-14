You are here

  • Home
  • Ten killed as rain-triggered roof collapse hits northwest Pakistan

Ten killed as rain-triggered roof collapse hits northwest Pakistan

Children walk through a flooded street during monsoon season in Peshawar, Pakistan July 21, 2022 (Reuters/File)
Children walk through a flooded street during monsoon season in Peshawar, Pakistan July 21, 2022 (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpgem

Updated 14 July 2026 09:23
Follow

Ten killed as rain-triggered roof collapse hits northwest Pakistan

Ten killed as rain-triggered roof collapse hits northwest Pakistan
  • Women among victims in overnight incident in Kohat district
  • House collapses account for half of monsoon deaths in Pakistan
Updated 14 July 2026 09:23
REHMAT MEHSUD
Follow

PESHAWAR: At least 10 people, including women, were killed when the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the provincial government said on Tuesday, as monsoon rains continued to take a deadly toll across the region.

The collapse occurred overnight in the Malagin area of Lachi tehsil in Kohat district after torrential rain lashed the area, with rescue workers pulling victims from the rubble and shifting the injured to hospitals.

“It is deeply saddening that 10 people, including women, lost their lives in this tragic incident,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan said in a statement.

He said Rescue 1122 teams had carried out a timely operation to retrieve those trapped under the debris, while injured survivors were receiving medical treatment.

“The provincial government stands with the bereaved families in this difficult time and will provide every possible assistance to the affected families,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is among Pakistan’s most vulnerable provinces during the annual monsoon season, with many rural communities living in mudbrick or aging homes that are susceptible to collapse during prolonged rainfall, while the mountainous terrain increases the risk of flash floods and landslides.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), monsoon-related incidents have killed 26 people and injured 91 others across the country since June 26.

The authority’s data shows that house collapses account for half of all weather-related deaths during the period, with 75 houses damaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 28 completely destroyed.

Topics: Pakistan floods monsoon rains climate change NDMA

Latest updates

Death toll from Bangkok music bar inferno rises to 30

Death toll from Bangkok music bar inferno rises to 30

US launches attacks on Iran as Tehran retaliates against UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz and Bahrain

US launches attacks on Iran as Tehran retaliates against UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz and Bahrain

Brazil’s Lula calls US plan for Hormuz fee ‘piracy’

Brazil’s Lula calls US plan for Hormuz fee ‘piracy’

Norway turn World Cup heartbreak into celebration as huge crowds pack capital

Norway turn World Cup heartbreak into celebration as huge crowds pack capital

Messi takes on England for a place in the World Cup final

Messi takes on England for a place in the World Cup final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.