Oman inflation rises 2.8% in June

RIYADH: Oman’s annual inflation rate reached 2.8 percent in June compared with the same month a year earlier, according to consumer price index data issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information.

Average inflation during the first half of 2026, covering the period from January to June, also stood at 2.8 percent, with higher food, transport and personal goods and services prices driving the increase.

The latest inflation data comes as Oman continues to balance price stability with economic growth following a period of fiscal consolidation and stronger hydrocarbon revenues.

Oman’s annual inflation rate of 2.8 percent in June was higher than the most recent official readings available for several Gulf peers.

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index increased 1.8 percent year on year in May, while Kuwait recorded annual inflation of 2.49 percent during the same month.

“Prices for the culture and entertainment group rose by 0.3 percent, while prices for the communications, tobacco, clothing and footwear groups remained unchanged compared to June of last year, while prices for the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group recorded a decrease of 0.6 percent,” Oman’s state news agency stated in a report.

While inflation remains relatively contained by international standards, higher food and transport costs continue to shape consumer prices across the sultanate.

Food and transport costs lead annual price increases

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded the highest annual rise among the main consumer price categories, reaching 6.1 percent. Miscellaneous personal goods and services followed, increasing by 5.7 percent, while transport prices rose by 5.5 percent.

Restaurant and hotel prices increased 4.6 percent, while furniture, household equipment and routine home maintenance costs rose 3.1 percent. Education prices increased 2.2 percent, and health care costs grew 1.8 percent.

Inflation rises across Oman

At the governorate level, A’Dhahirah recorded the highest inflation rate in Oman in June at 3.5 percent, followed by Muscat at 3.2 percent, A’Dakhiliyah at 3.1 percent, and Al Wusta at 3.0 percent, as well as Al Buraimi at 2.9 percent.

Inflation stood at 2.4 percent in both Musandam and South Al Batinah, while Dhofar recorded 2.2 percent. North Al Batinah and South A’Sharqiyah each registered inflation of 2.1 percent, while North A’Sharqiyah posted the lowest rate among Oman’s governorates at 1.9 percent.

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, vegetable prices recorded the sharpest increase, rising 23.6 percent compared with June 2025. Fruit prices increased 9.9 percent, meat prices rose 7.3 percent, and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 3.6 percent.

Prices of milk, cheese and eggs increased 2.9 percent, while sugar, jam, honey and confectionery prices rose 2.2 percent. Other food products not classified elsewhere increased by 2 percent, bread and cereals rose by 0.9 percent, and oils and fats increased by 0.5 percent.

Fish prices were the only major food subcategory to decline, falling 1.7 percent compared with the same month of 2025.