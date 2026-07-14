Hottest day of year in Saudi Arabia as temperatures hit 50 C

RIYADH: Residents across the Eastern Province adjusted their daily routines on Tuesday as parts of Saudi Arabia experienced the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures climbing to 50 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Meteorology confirmed to Arab News that the temperature reached 50 C in the city of Al-Ahsa, where the second-hottest day of the year was recorded on May 29 at 49.3 C.

The organization warned that temperatures between 49 and 50 would affect much of the Eastern Province including Dammam, Dhahran, Alkhobar, Jubail, Qatif, Ras Tanura, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairyah, Qaryat Al-Ulya, Buqayq, Al-Ahsa and surrounding areas.

The conditions, which were expected to last until 5 p.m., were also forecast to stir up dust and reduce visibility on highways and in open areas.

In June, the NCM forecast higher-than-normal temperatures across Saudi Arabia during the month, as well as July and August.

It also said rainfall would range between near- and below-average levels, with the Eastern Province expected to receive below-average rainfall during July.

The high temperatures have become part of everyday planning, said Eastern Province resident Rahaf Al-Madani.

“I try to stay in the shade as much as possible whenever I’m outdoors. I also plan my day in advance so I can park as close as possible to where I’m going, which helps minimize the time spent walking in the heat,” she told Arab News.

“If I can, I avoid going out during the hottest part of the day. I also make sure to wear sunscreen and stay well hydrated throughout the day.”

The heat has also changed the timings of when she leaves home. “I avoid booking appointments during the hottest times of the day unless they’re necessary,” Al-Madani said.

“I also leave home earlier so I have a better chance of finding parking close to where I’m going, which reduces the amount of time I have to walk in the heat.”

She advised people to wear a hat or other head covering, use UV-protective umbrellas when walking outdoors, wear sunglasses and drink plenty of water.

Another resident, Raghad Gasem, said avoiding the midday sun has become essential. “I stay indoors as much as possible and avoid being outside during peak temperature hours,” she said. “I make sure to eat and stay hydrated.”

While outdoor activities have become more difficult, residents said the summer heat has shifted social life indoors. “There are still plenty of enjoyable options, especially indoors,” Al-Madani said.

“Activities like indoor padel, shopping malls and spending time at cafes are great ways to stay active while avoiding the heat. In the evenings, when temperatures are lower, going for a walk outdoors can also be a nice way to enjoy the day more comfortably.”

Gasem said Saudi Arabia’s wide range of indoor attractions makes adapting to the summer easier. “A lot of activities are offered in air-conditioned venues, such as padel, board game cafes, cinemas and more,” she said.