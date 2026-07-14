Future Investment Initiative Institute announces 10th edition for October

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute announced that the 10th edition of the event will be held in Riyadh from Oct. 26-29, 2026, under the theme “The Power of Legacy.”

The event will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the initiative’s launch.

On this occasion, Princess Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of the FII Institute, said: “The theme “The Power of Legacy” is not just about celebrating what has been achieved over the past decade, but also about understanding how the decisions, investments, and partnerships we make today will shape the future for generations to come. The 10th edition of the FII represents a moment to reflect on our achievements and, at the same time, a renewal of our commitment to building the future.”

While the event’s agenda and themes will be announced in the coming months, FII10 will address the most prominent issues and challenges shaping the future of investment and humanity. It will provide a global platform for bold ideas, strategic partnerships, and transformative action.

This 10th edition marks a significant milestone for one of the world’s leading platforms for investment, innovation, and international dialogue. It will explore the forces and changes that will define the next phase of investment, growth, and global cooperation, particularly amid the rapid global transformations driven by artificial intelligence, radical technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, and the evolution of capital markets. These factors are reshaping economies and societies at an unprecedented pace, making the need for long-term thinking and credible global dialogue more critical than ever.

FII10 will provide a platform for bold ideas, high-quality partnerships, and impactful global dialogue.

Since its inception, the FII Foundation, a global nonprofit with an investment arm and the mission of “Impacting Humanity,” has facilitated and highlighted investments and initiatives worth more than $250 billion, embodying the power of bringing together global capital, ideas and leadership to create a tangible and sustainable impact.

Today, the institute operates as a year-round global platform, supported by more than 45 strategic partners worldwide and a growing international community of thousands of members spanning the business, government, investment, academic, and innovation sectors.