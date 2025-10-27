You are here

  Riyadh takes center stage in shaping the future of investment

Riyadh takes center stage in shaping the future of investment

Riyadh takes center stage in shaping the future of investment
Running through Oct. 30, the event brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of investment and economic growth. (File)
Updated 27 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Riyadh takes center stage in shaping the future of investment

Riyadh takes center stage in shaping the future of investment
  • Technology dominates FII9 with over half of speakers from innovation sector
Updated 27 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Under the patronage of King Salman, the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Conference began on Sunday at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Running through Oct. 30, the event is themed “The Key to Prosperity” and brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of investment and economic growth.

The conference opened with closed-door sessions, gathering experts to exchange insights on topics ranging from the role of innovation in carbon accounting to measure corporate climate performance, the infrastructure of cryptocurrencies and their impact on the global financial system, quantum computing and yield generation, and leadership investment.

From Oct. 28 to 30, FII will host a series of sessions addressing critical issues such as the impact of artificial intelligence and robotics on productivity, wealth creation amid growing inequality, the geoeconomic implications of resource scarcity and strategies to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

The event is expected to attract over 8,000 participants and 650 distinguished speakers across 250 sessions. 

FASTFACTS

• SandboxAQ partners with Bahrain to accelerate drug discovery, creating $1 billion in biotech assets.

• Saudi Arabia unveils Dream of the Desert, its first ultra-luxury train experience, slated for 2026.

The ninth Future Investment Initiative marks a “turning point” in global innovation focus, with technology leaders making up over half of this year’s speakers. In an interview with CNBC, Richard Attias, chairman of the FII Institute’s executive committee, said: “FII9 is a turning point. This year, 52 percent of our speakers are coming from the tech industry. It is showing you the importance, of course, of AI, but not only AI, innovation in general, because all sectors in all industries are impacted by technology now.”

Attias highlighted three defining factors for this year’s edition: the dominance of technology, the presence of more than 20 world leaders and 50 ministers representing 90 countries, and the event’s growing reputation as one of the most inclusive platforms for international collaboration. He added: “This will be a fantastic platform for public private partnership.”

This year’s FII has already seen high-profile deals, including a partnership between US-based artificial intelligence and quantum technology firm SandboxAQ and Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat.

“Traditionally, the majority of biotech IP is owned in a handful of countries. This enables Bahrain to develop its own assets, focused both on regional and global health priorities,” said SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary.

Luxury tourism in Saudi Arabia also advanced with the unveiling of the Dream of the Desert, the Kingdom’s first ultra-luxury rail service. Paolo Barletta, CEO of Italy’s Arsenale Group, said: “Dream of the Desert is a moving masterpiece born from the dialogue between Italian craftsmanship and Saudi vision.”

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, making the first visit to the region by a British finance minister in six years, expressed optimism over trade negotiations with Gulf countries, stating, “I am really confident we can get that deal over the line,” adding that she hoped an agreement could be reached “very soon.”

Tokyo Gov. Koike Yuriko will also be attending FII to highlight Tokyo’s initiatives as a hub for innovation and finance in Asia while exploring opportunities for shared prosperity with Arab nations.

Topics: FII9 Riyadh Future Investment Initiative King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC)

Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

