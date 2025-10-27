Riyadh takes center stage in shaping the future of investment

RIYADH: Under the patronage of King Salman, the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Conference began on Sunday at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Running through Oct. 30, the event is themed “The Key to Prosperity” and brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of investment and economic growth.

The conference opened with closed-door sessions, gathering experts to exchange insights on topics ranging from the role of innovation in carbon accounting to measure corporate climate performance, the infrastructure of cryptocurrencies and their impact on the global financial system, quantum computing and yield generation, and leadership investment.

From Oct. 28 to 30, FII will host a series of sessions addressing critical issues such as the impact of artificial intelligence and robotics on productivity, wealth creation amid growing inequality, the geoeconomic implications of resource scarcity and strategies to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

The event is expected to attract over 8,000 participants and 650 distinguished speakers across 250 sessions.

FASTFACTS • SandboxAQ partners with Bahrain to accelerate drug discovery, creating $1 billion in biotech assets. • Saudi Arabia unveils Dream of the Desert, its first ultra-luxury train experience, slated for 2026.

The ninth Future Investment Initiative marks a “turning point” in global innovation focus, with technology leaders making up over half of this year’s speakers. In an interview with CNBC, Richard Attias, chairman of the FII Institute’s executive committee, said: “FII9 is a turning point. This year, 52 percent of our speakers are coming from the tech industry. It is showing you the importance, of course, of AI, but not only AI, innovation in general, because all sectors in all industries are impacted by technology now.”

Attias highlighted three defining factors for this year’s edition: the dominance of technology, the presence of more than 20 world leaders and 50 ministers representing 90 countries, and the event’s growing reputation as one of the most inclusive platforms for international collaboration. He added: “This will be a fantastic platform for public private partnership.”

This year’s FII has already seen high-profile deals, including a partnership between US-based artificial intelligence and quantum technology firm SandboxAQ and Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat.

“Traditionally, the majority of biotech IP is owned in a handful of countries. This enables Bahrain to develop its own assets, focused both on regional and global health priorities,” said SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary.

Luxury tourism in Saudi Arabia also advanced with the unveiling of the Dream of the Desert, the Kingdom’s first ultra-luxury rail service. Paolo Barletta, CEO of Italy’s Arsenale Group, said: “Dream of the Desert is a moving masterpiece born from the dialogue between Italian craftsmanship and Saudi vision.”

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, making the first visit to the region by a British finance minister in six years, expressed optimism over trade negotiations with Gulf countries, stating, “I am really confident we can get that deal over the line,” adding that she hoped an agreement could be reached “very soon.”

Tokyo Gov. Koike Yuriko will also be attending FII to highlight Tokyo’s initiatives as a hub for innovation and finance in Asia while exploring opportunities for shared prosperity with Arab nations.