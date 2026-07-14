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Jordanian army intercepts 4 Iranian ballistic missiles, no injuries

Jordanian army intercepts 4 Iranian ballistic missiles, no injuries
The Jordanian army stressed its readiness to counter any threat to the country’s security or airspace. (AFP)
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Updated 14 July 2026 19:39
Arab News
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Jordanian army intercepts 4 Iranian ballistic missiles, no injuries

Jordanian army intercepts 4 Iranian ballistic missiles, no injuries
  • Jordan’s Royal Engineering Corps teams handled debris from fallen missiles at several locations in the country, with no injuries reported
Updated 14 July 2026 19:39
Arab News
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LONDON: Jordanian forces intercepted and shot down four Iranian missiles that entered the country’s airspace on Tuesday, as the US-Iran conflict has resumed.

Jordan’s Royal Engineering Corps teams handled debris from fallen missiles at several locations in the country, with no injuries reported by the Jordan News Agency.

The Jordanian army stressed its readiness to counter any threat to the country’s security or airspace. On Thursday, Iran fired 10 ballistic missiles at the Azraq military base in the eastern region of the country.

Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, as well as Kuwait and the UAE, have all been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones as the conflict between Tehran and the US resumed last week.

Except for Jordan, all of these countries are separated from Iran by the Gulf and lie close to the Strait of Hormuz, which has been frequently blocked since the start of the Iran war in February.

Jordan condemned an Iranian attack on two UAE-flagged oil tankers transiting through Hormuz on Tuesday, which resulted in one death and eight injuries.

US forces hit Iran, targeting over 300 sites of military and civilian importance following the collapse of a fragile ceasefire on July 7, including a key rail bridge that connects the country to Russia and China, Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, and Sirik port.

Topics: War in Iran

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