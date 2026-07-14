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Saudi ambassador receives Maldivian minister in Malé

Yahya bin Hassan Al-Qahtani (R) receives Hassan Rasheed at the Saudi Embassy. (Supplied)
Yahya bin Hassan Al-Qahtani (R) receives Hassan Rasheed at the Saudi Embassy. (Supplied)
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Updated 14 July 2026 22:03
Arab News
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Saudi ambassador receives Maldivian minister in Malé

Yahya bin Hassan Al-Qahtani (R) receives Hassan Rasheed at the Saudi Embassy. (Supplied)
  • They discussed “strengthening collaboration on planning and development, advancing sustainable development priorities, and accelerating progress toward the 2030 Agenda
Updated 14 July 2026 22:03
Arab News
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MALÉ: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Maldives Yahya bin Hassan Al-Qahtani received Hassan Rasheed, Maldivian minister of defense and national service, at the Saudi Embassy on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Embassy said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Economy and Planning Minister Faisal F. Alibrahim recently met with Pakistan’s Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal at the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York.

They discussed “strengthening collaboration on planning and development, advancing sustainable development priorities, and accelerating progress toward the 2030 Agenda,” the Ministry of Economy and Planning said in a statement on X.

 

Topics: Yahya bin Hassan Al-Qahtani Hassan Rasheed Saudi Arabia Maldives

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