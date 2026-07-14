Saudi ambassador receives Maldivian minister in Malé

MALÉ: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Maldives Yahya bin Hassan Al-Qahtani received Hassan Rasheed, Maldivian minister of defense and national service, at the Saudi Embassy on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Embassy said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Economy and Planning Minister Faisal F. Alibrahim recently met with Pakistan’s Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal at the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York.

They discussed “strengthening collaboration on planning and development, advancing sustainable development priorities, and accelerating progress toward the 2030 Agenda,” the Ministry of Economy and Planning said in a statement on X.