RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the Chairman of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Tom Cotton in Washington on Tuesday.



The meeting addressed the latest political and security developments and ways to enhance Saudi-US cooperation in relevant areas, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Later, Prince Faisal met with the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker and its ranking member Jack Reed.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker and its ranking member Jack Reed. (SPA)

Aspects of defense and security coordination and cooperation between the two countries were discussed.



The meetings were attended by the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar.



On Monday, Prince Faisal met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic Saudi-US relationship and ways to further strengthen and develop it across various fields in support of mutual interests.



They also discussed regional and international developments, including security and political developments in the region, the situation in Yemen, and ongoing efforts to address it.



Prince Faisal is in the US after leading Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the UN General Assembly.