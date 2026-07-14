New US strikes hit Iran’s Qeshm Island amid tensions over Hormuz Strait

LONDON: Projectiles struck Iran’s Gulf island of Qeshm on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, as fighting between the United States and Iran continued to spread across the region.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, citing local officials, said a site on the island was hit by what authorities described as “projectiles from the American enemy” at about 7 p.m. local time.

The state-linked Fars news agency reported that several explosions were heard on Qeshm, adding that the island’s Messn area had come under repeated attack in recent days.

The latest strike followed a fresh wave of US attacks on Iranian targets, including in the southern port cities of Bushehr and Bandar Abbas. The US military said the strikes were aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Gulf.

The renewed military campaign came after President Donald Trump pledged to reimpose a naval blockade on Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks against targets in several US-allied Gulf states.

The United Arab Emirates said two commercial vessels were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one crew member, while maritime security firm MTI Network reported that a Norwegian tanker was damaged by an explosion caused by an unidentified device off the coast of Oman early Tuesday.

Kuwait’s military said one of its naval vessels was targeted in what it described as an Iranian attack, injuring four service personnel. The military said the sailors received medical treatment and were in stable condition.

The armed forces said they intercepted one ballistic missile, five cruise missiles and 33 drones targeting several civilian and strategic sites across the country. Falling debris caused material damage, while explosions were heard in Kuwait City as air defense systems engaged incoming projectiles.

In neighboring Bahrain, authorities sounded air raid sirens after announcing that air defenses had intercepted several Iranian attacks earlier in the day.

The Interior Ministry urged residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location as a precaution.

Iran has launched repeated attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and other Gulf countries in recent days, saying they are in retaliation for US strikes on Iranian territory, further raising fears that the conflict could expand across one of the world’s most strategically important energy-producing regions.

* With AFP