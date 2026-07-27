Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 10,769

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was steady on Monday, as it gained 2.28 points — or 0.02 percent — to close at 10,769.12.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index stood at SR4.44 billion ($1.18 billion), with 120 of the listed stocks advancing and 136 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu, however, shed 40.09 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 21,961.72.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also declined by 0.11 percent to 1,442.21.

Top movers

The best-performing stock on the main market was Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. as its share price increased by 10 percent to SR8.14.

The share price of Dar Albalad for Business Solutions Co. rose by 5.96 percent to SR10.85.

The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu also saw its stock price climb by 5.22 percent to SR38.72.

Conversely, the share price of Arabian Cement Co., which announced its financial results, declined by 5.87 percent to SR22.11.

The company reported a net profit of SR90.3 million in the first half of this year, representing an increase of 104.76 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

The rise in net profit for the current period compared with the same period last year was mainly driven by higher average selling prices at the parent company and lower depreciation expense after the parent company revised the estimated economic useful lives of its plant and equipment, according to a bourse filing.

Petro Rabigh turns to net profit

On the announcements front, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. said that its net profit for the first half of this year stood at SR4.12 billion, compared to a net loss of SR2.05 billion in the same period of 2025.

The company, also known as Petro Rabigh, attributed the rise in net profit to a 132.28 percent rise in revenues, driven by higher sales volumes and improved selling prices across both refined and petrochemical products, according to a Tadawul statement.

The increase in net profit was further supported by favorable market conditions and supply-demand imbalances across global markets.

The share price of Petro Rabigh increased by 4.19 percent to SR15.92.