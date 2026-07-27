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Iran says kills 4 members of banned Kurdish group

Members of the anti-Iranian group, Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), put up a Kurdish flag at their base deep on the Iraq-Iran border of northern Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region. (AFP file photo)
Members of the anti-Iranian group, Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), put up a Kurdish flag at their base deep on the Iraq-Iran border of northern Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 27 July 2026 22:43
AFP
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Iran says kills 4 members of banned Kurdish group

Iran says kills 4 members of banned Kurdish group
  • Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) is proscribed as a terrorist organization by Iran, Turkiye and the United States
Updated 27 July 2026 22:43
AFP
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TEHRAN: Iranian security forces killed four members of an outlawed Kurdish group in the west of the country near Iraq, state television said Monday.
“Following an armed clash between the brave border guards and these aggressor elements, four members of the PJAK group were killed,” police said in a statement carried by state TV.
Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) is proscribed as a terrorist organization by Iran, Turkiye and the United States.
“Significant amounts of weapons and ammunition, including several pistols, magazines, bullets, and hand grenades, were discovered,” in their vehicle near the city of Baneh in the western province of Kurdistan, the statement added.
PJAK, an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), has staged operations against the Iranian military since it was founded in 2004.
In February, Iranian authorities arrested 11 members of the group on suspicion of committing acts of sabotage.
 

 

Topics: Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) Iran Iraq

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