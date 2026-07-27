Syrian authorities strengthen fire prevention measures

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities are strengthening fire prevention measures and firefighting readiness amid soaring temperatures through awareness campaigns, field operations and coordination among relevant bodies.

The Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management on May 14 launched an awareness campaign, “Your Awareness is Your Duty … Together Let’s Protect Our Crops from Fires,” which informs farmers and promotes compliance with fire prevention measures ahead of the harvest season.

Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Raed Al-Saleh said protecting crops requires cooperation between authorities and citizens, adding that adherence to safety instructions helps prevention plans.

According to statistics released by the ministry, 2,367 fire incidents were recorded during the first quarter of 2026, compared with 2,261 incidents during the same period last year.

Wissam Zeidan, director of the Search and Rescue Program at the Syrian Civil Defense, said the growth could be partly attributed to expanded deployment of response teams and improved monitoring operations.

Zeidan said that firefighting teams face several operational challenges, including difficult terrain, smoke exposure, water shortages and other hazards in some forest areas.

He added that efforts are continuing to develop firefighting capabilities and expand team deployment, with the average emergency response time reaching about eight minutes, according to ministry assessments.

The Forest and Fire Monitoring Platform at the General Organization for Remote Sensing warned in July of increased fire risks in several forest areas due to high temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation.

The head of the platform, Rada Kasouha, said fire risk levels had increased in several areas, while most monitored areas remained at medium-risk levels and could face higher risks during the summer season.

Kasouha urged citizens and farmers to avoid burning agricultural waste near forests and throwing cigarette butts, and to immediately report any signs of smoke or fire.

She said the platform’s assessments rely on vegetation conditions, weather data, topography and the Fire Weather Index.

As part of preventive operations, teams from the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management carried out firebreak construction work on July 10 in the Farnlaq forests in Latakia governorate, in cooperation with the Syrian Association for Relief and Development, or SARD.

The operations aim to limit fire spread, facilitate firefighting operations, and reduce potential environmental and economic losses during the fire season.

The ministry has called for continued public cooperation, awareness and early reporting to reduce fire risks and protect forests and agricultural resources.