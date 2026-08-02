Oman issues $949m in tenders as project awards reach $1.9bn 

RIYADH: Oman awarded projects worth 734 million Omani rials ($1.9 billion) and issued new tenders valued at 365 million rials in the first seven months of 2026, as the sultanate stepped up infrastructure and public service investment.

The Public Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content said it awarded 74 projects during the period while issuing 60 new tenders across transport, healthcare and flood protection, the Oman News Agency reported.

The projects align with the strategic priorities of Oman Vision 2040, supporting the Sultanate’s long-term economic diversification strategy by improving public spending efficiency, accelerating project execution, and enhancing public services.

The activity comes as the Ministry of Finance allocated about 11.98 billion Omani rials under the 2026 state budget, up 1.5 percent from the 2025 approved level, while total revenue is projected to exceed 11.4 billion rials.

The authority said the tenders issued this year were part of efforts “to raise the level of services provided to citizens and residents, and enhance the efficiency of public spending in line with the strategic priorities of Oman Vision 2040,” the ONA report stated.

Flood protection and infrastructure

Among the most notable tenders were several flood-protection projects designed to strengthen infrastructure and reduce the impact of extreme weather.

These included a flood-protection system for the Al Duraiz area in Ibri, Al Dhahirah Governorate; a similar system in Samad Al Shan, North Al Sharqiyah; a protective dam on Wadi Al Rajma in Liwa, North Al Batinah; another on Wadi Al Khoud in Muscat; and a flood-protection system in Sadah, Dhofar Governorate.

Healthcare procurement

The health sector also featured prominently, with tenders covering laboratory supplies, chemicals, reagents, glassware, equipment, consumables and single-use items for the 2027-29 period.

Additional tenders covered catering and food services for Ministry of Health hospitals and dialysis units, along with a project to manage, host and support the ministry’s electronic health portal.

Road projects

In the roads sector, tenders were issued for the dualization of the Al Kamil-Al Wafi–Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan–Jaalan Bani Bu Ali road, the design and construction of a single carriageway at Jabal Al Abyad in Al Sharqiyah, a road leading to Wakan village in Nakhal, South Al Batinah, and an unpaved coastal road linking Rakhyut and Dhalkut in Dhofar, to improve access, support tourism and social sectors, and boost economic activity.

Contracts awarded

Of the 74 projects awarded during the period, healthcare and roads accounted for a significant share of the total value. A contract to supply pharmaceuticals, vaccines and serums exceeded 200 million rials, aimed at sustaining healthcare services and strengthening drug security, while the expansion of the Muscat Expressway was awarded at 157.2 million rials to improve capacity and traffic flow and support Muscat’s urban and economic growth.

Other awarded projects included the first phase of the Empty Quarter road dualization in Al Dhahirah, the completion of the remaining works on the Al Batinah Expressway’s third package, the Ibra road dualization between Al Yahmadi and Al Qufaisi, the Mahout Fishing Port in Al Wusta, Sur Cultural and Youth Center, and the Oman Genome and Biobank Centre in Muscat.

Framework agreements

The authority also awarded framework agreements for legal consultancy services worth 50 million rials, alongside contracts to supply light vehicles, electric vehicles, trucks and heavy equipment to government entities. A separate project was awarded to automate and govern the procurement of travel tickets and related services for government employees.