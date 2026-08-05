Gasoline, diesel exports from Belarus to Russia hit new record high in July, sources say

MOSCOW: Supplies of ‌gasoline and diesel from Belarus to Russia hit a new monthly record in July amid fuel shortages driven by unplanned outages at Russian oil refineries following months of relentless Ukrainian drone strikes, according to two industry sources and Reuters calculations.

Russian gasoline output had fallen early in July to a level equivalent to only around 65 percent of the seasonal average consumption, while ‌diesel production ‌had dropped to roughly the level ‌of ⁠domestic demand, according ⁠to industry data and Reuters calculations.

Amid rising wholesale and retail fuel prices, the Russian government introduced a ban on diesel exports, while allowing exemptions for previously concluded contracts and shipments under intergovernmental agreements.

Similar export restrictions on gasoline ⁠and jet fuel were already ‌in place.

According to ‌source-based data, gasoline shipments from Belarus to Russia by ‌rail rose 13 percent last month from ‌June to 212,000 metric tons, while diesel deliveries doubled to 162,000 tons.

Jet fuel deliveries from Belarus to Russia totalled about 13,100 tons in July, down from ‌16,000 tons in June.

Belarus supplies fuel to Russia from its two ⁠refineries, which ⁠process Russian oil and have a combined capacity of 24 million tons per year, or 480,000 barrels per day.

Overall, gasoline shipments by rail from Belarus to Russia in the first seven months of the year surged 25-fold from the same period of 2025 to nearly 665,000 tons, while diesel deliveries increased almost sevenfold to 418,000 tons.

According to the industry sources, Russia also began importing gasoline from India, Kazakhstan and Morocco.