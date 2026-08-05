Riyadh Economic Forum to hold its 12th session in October

RIYADH: The 12th Riyadh Economic Forum will take place from Oct. 12-14 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The event will see the participation of a number of ministers, specialists from the public and private sectors, academics, businessmen and businesswomen, and those interested in economic affairs.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Chamber, Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Obaikan, expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership for the generous patronage the forum receives, which represents an extension of the support for the forum since its inception, and reflects the great interest in enhancing the role of the private sector in economic development.

Al-Obaikan also highlighted the support of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Riyadh Region and honorary president of the Riyadh Economic Forum, noting that the forum has successfully presented more than 57 in-depth economic studies throughout its journey, resulting in distinguished recommendations, many of which have been transformed into tangible government initiatives and decisions; reflecting the profound impact the forum achieves at the level of economic policies.

He explained that the forum adopts a well-established scientific methodology in preparing its studies, beginning with monitoring priority issues and challenges facing the national economy, then forming specialized work teams comprising an elite group of experts, academics, and representatives of the public and private sectors, conducting field studies and scientific analyses based on data, indicators, and international best practices.

These outputs are then discussed in the forum’s sessions to enrich them and formulate actionable practical recommendations, thereby enhancing the forum’s contribution to supporting decision-makers, raising the efficiency of economic policies, and achieving sustainable development goals.

He affirmed that the Riyadh Chamber is proud to have established this forum, which embodies its role as a representative and enabler of the private sector, pointing out that this role has gained increasing importance in light of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to raise the private sector’s contribution to gross domestic product, a goal the chamber works to support through institutional and strategic transformations that enhance its effectiveness in serving the business sector.