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Emergency crews extinguish refinery fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, governor says

Emergency crews extinguish refinery fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, governor says
Smoke rises after a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery, as per the regional governor, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl Region, Russia, August 6, 2026, in this still image obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)
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Updated 06 August 2026 22:26
Reuters
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Emergency crews extinguish refinery fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, governor says

Emergency crews extinguish refinery fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, governor says
  • Fire caused by drone debris ‌at ‌a ​refinery ‌Yaroslavl, northeast ⁠of Moscow
Updated 06 August 2026 22:26
Reuters
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MOSCOW: Emergency crews have ​extinguished a fire caused by drone debris ‌at ‌a ​refinery ‌in ⁠Russia’s ​Yaroslavl region northeast ⁠of Moscow, regional governor Mikhail ⁠Evrayev said ‌on Thursday.
“The ‌fire ​in ‌the ‌fuel tanks, caused by ‌falling drone debris, has been ⁠put out ⁠as quickly as possible,” Evrayev said on Telegram.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

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