MOSCOW: Emergency crews have extinguished a fire caused by drone debris at a refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow, regional governor Mikhail Evrayev said on Thursday.
“The fire in the fuel tanks, caused by falling drone debris, has been put out as quickly as possible,” Evrayev said on Telegram.
Emergency crews extinguish refinery fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, governor says
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Updated 06 August 2026 22:26
Emergency crews extinguish refinery fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, governor says
- Fire caused by drone debris at a refinery Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow
MOSCOW: Emergency crews have extinguished a fire caused by drone debris at a refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow, regional governor Mikhail Evrayev said on Thursday.