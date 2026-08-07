Saudi Arabia’s POS transactions surge 33% as education and freight spending lead the rally

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s total point-of-sale transactions reached SR16.3 billion ($4.35 billion) in the week ending Aug. 1, a 33 percent jump from the previous week, according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The total number of transactions also climbed sharply, rising 18.1 percent to 267.1 million during the seven days, compared to 226.2 million the week before.

Education, freight and telecom post sharpest gains

The broad-based rally touched almost every sector tracked by SAMA, with education spending posting the sharpest increase.

Expenditure on education soared 69.9 percent week on week to SR177.8 million, even as the number of transactions in the category rose a more modest 15.4 percent, pointing to a jump in average transaction size.

Freight transport, postal and courier services followed closely, with spending up 65.5 percent to SR73.9 million, while laundry services rose 53.8 percent to SR70.4 million and telecommunication spending climbed 53.1 percent to SR246.2 million.

Other notable gainers included pharmacies and medical supplies, up 46.6 percent to SR275.7 million, and apparel, clothing and accessories, which rose 46.1 percent to SR1.41 billion.

Construction and airlines lag

Not every sector advanced at the same pace. Construction and building materials posted the softest growth of the week, edging up just 12.5 percent to SR431.5 million, while airline spending rose a comparatively modest 9.3 percent to SR70.3 million and electronic and electric devices increased 21 percent to SR221.6 million.

Food and beverages retained the largest share of overall POS spending, rising 40.8 percent to SR2.69 billion, while restaurants and cafes held the second-largest share, up 24.4 percent to SR2.04 billion.

Transportation followed with a 31.6 percent rise to SR1.26 billion.

Smaller Saudi towns see outsized gains

Riyadh, which accounted for the largest share of total POS spending, recorded a 25.8 percent increase in transaction value to SR5.23 billion, with the number of transactions rising 14.2 percent to 82.9 million.

Jeddah saw transaction values rise 26 percent to SR2.18 billion, while Madinah posted a 33.1 percent increase to SR649 million. Makkah climbed 30.4 percent to SR648.8 million, and Dammam rose 25.4 percent to SR725.7 million.

Smaller cities recorded some of the steepest gains of the week. Ahad Al-Masarha saw transaction values more than double from the prior week, up 91 percent to SR20.4 million, while Tabarjal jumped 80.3 percent to SR29.9 million and Al-Laith rose 71 percent to SR15.1 million.

POS data, tracked weekly by SAMA, provides an indicator of consumer spending trends and the ongoing growth of digital payments in Saudi Arabia. The data also highlights the expanding reach of

POS infrastructure, extending beyond major retail hubs to smaller cities and service sectors, supporting broader digital inclusion initiatives.

The growth of digital payment technologies aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, promoting electronic transactions and contributing to the Kingdom’s broader digital economy.