Forest Wonders brings a wildlife indoor experience to Jeddah Season

JEDDAH: Hundreds of visitors have explored the Forest Wonders zone at Jeddah Season since its opening, to experience an indoor rainforest-inspired attraction that combines wildlife encounters, educational activities and family entertainment.

The journey takes visitors through several spaces where they can discover a variety of species. Along the way, there are reptiles, birds and deer, while areas such as the secret garden and nocturnal creatures offer a closer look at less commonly seen wildlife, including night monkeys.

The venue includes dedicated areas for meerkats, lemurs and cats, allowing visitors to learn about different species and their characteristics.

Beyond observing animals, guests can participate in supervised feeding sessions and interactive activities that provide insight into animal care and behavior.

“My children were not just watching the animals; they were curious, asking questions and learning about them,” said Hiba Bahamas, who visited with her family.

“The summer heat can be challenging, so having an indoor place like this made the visit more comfortable. We ended up spending hours exploring the attraction.”

There are also a range of activities for younger visitors, including live performances, craft sessions, slime-making stations, skill-based games and a plant nursery experience. Play areas include a ball pool and Luca Land for children.

Mohammed Nizar, from Makkah, said: “From the moment you enter, there is something happening, from live performances to animal feeding activities. It is more than just seeing animals; there are different activities that make the visit enjoyable and keep families engaged.”

“Having an attraction like this during the summer, especially when there are fewer outdoor events available, makes it a worthwhile place even for those who are staying in the city and not traveling,” he added.

The attraction includes dining outlets, retail spaces and seating areas. The zone will be open until Aug. 30.