RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles fired toward the Kingdom early Sunday as attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen continued, the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said.

The latest attacks came shortly after 2:30 a.m. in Riyadh, when residents received mobile phone alerts warning of a potential aerial threat.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki announced on X that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the capital.

In an earlier statement, Al-Maliki said coalition air defenses had also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile targeting Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq governorates in the Eastern Province. “Debris from the interception fell without causing any civilian casualties,” the spokesman said.

He also announced that coalition forces had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Yemen’s Saada province, which the Houthis had used to attack Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jazan.

The latest interceptions followed a series of attacks on the Kingdom on Saturday, when coalition forces reported destroying four ballistic missiles and a cruise missile launched toward different parts of Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said two ballistic missiles targeting the southern region were intercepted, along with a cruise missile directed at Riyadh province and another ballistic missile targeting Al-Shuqaiq in Jazan province.

Debris from the interception near Al-Shuqaiq caused no civilian injuries, the coalition said. The coastal town hosts major desalination and power-generation facilities supplying water and electricity to southern Saudi Arabia.

The attacks came amid an escalation in Houthi strikes against Saudi infrastructure. A Thursday attack on the Kingdom’s Jazan refinery killed a Nepali worker and injured several others. The facility, on the Red Sea coast, has a processing capacity of up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The Houthis also attacked Jazan port on Wednesday, causing minor damage but no casualties. Earlier in the week, a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District injured 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense.

The renewed cross-border attacks mark a sharp deterioration in security after a period of relative calm following a 2022 truce in Yemen. The conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country, prompting Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Hostilities resumed in July this year, ending a prolonged lull in direct Houthi attacks on the Kingdom.