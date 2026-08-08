UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, commercial shipping

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Friday condemned Houthi missile attacks against Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels, along with unauthorized aircraft landings at Sana’a International Airport and Hodeidah Airport, warning that such actions threaten regional security and risk undermining peace efforts in Yemen.

They condemned the unauthorized landings of Iranian aircraft at Sana’a International Airport on July 3 and Hodeidah Airport on July 13, saying they occurred without permissions or clearances from the Yemeni government in violation of international civil aviation rules.

Council members also condemned Houthi missile attacks against Saudi Arabia since July 13 and against commercial vessels since July 22.

Members reaffirmed their strong commitment to Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, stressing that all flights to Yemeni airports must be coordinated with, and receive prior authorization from, the Yemeni government.

They underscored the need to ensure safe, secure and sustainable air access for humanitarian and civilian needs, in coordination with the government and consistent with international law and civil aviation rules.

The Council underlined the importance of acting in accordance with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly resolution 2216 which prohibits the supply, sale or transfer of arms, technical assistance, training, and financial or other support related to military activities to individuals and entities designated by the 2140 Sanctions Committee, including the Houthis.

Members warned that the Houthis’ actions threaten regional security and navigational rights and freedoms, risk further escalation, and undermine efforts to secure peace in the region, including in Yemen.

They urged the Houthis to refrain from escalation and encouraged the use of existing channels of dialogue to address concerns and reduce tensions.

The Council reiterated its support for UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in his efforts toward a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement, based on agreed references and consistent with relevant Security Council resolutions.