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Social Development Bank backs 15 cottage industry families at Rafha festival

Social Development Bank backs 15 cottage industry families at Rafha festival
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The initiative was part of the bank’s efforts to empower families working in the cottage industry and enhance opportunities to market their products. (SPA)
Social Development Bank backs 15 cottage industry families at Rafha festival
2 / 2
The initiative was part of the bank’s efforts to empower families working in the cottage industry and enhance opportunities to market their products. (SPA)
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Updated 08 August 2026 16:31
SPA
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Social Development Bank backs 15 cottage industry families at Rafha festival

Social Development Bank backs 15 cottage industry families at Rafha festival
  • The four-day festival aims to support farmers and families working in the cottage industry
Updated 08 August 2026 16:31
SPA
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RAFHA: The Social Development Bank supported the participation of 15 families working in the cottage industry at the Farmers’ Market Festival in Rafha governorate.

The festival was organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture branch in the Northern Borders region, with the participation of several government and nongovernmental entities.

The initiative was part of the bank’s efforts to empower families working in the cottage industry and enhance opportunities to market their products.

The four-day festival, which will conclude on Sunday, aims to support farmers and families working in the cottage industry, promote the marketing of local agricultural products, provide direct sales outlets that increase the economic value of national products, and highlight the quality of agricultural products for which Rafha governorate is known.




The initiative was part of the bank’s efforts to empower families working in the cottage industry and enhance opportunities to market their products. (SPA)

The festival features pavilions showcasing dates, fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, and rural and food products, in addition to awareness and guidance programs highlighting sustainable agricultural practices and the importance of supporting local production, contributing to agricultural development and food security goals.

The bank’s participation is part of its efforts to support entrepreneurs and families working in the cottage industry, help them to access markets, and enhance their contribution to economic development, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to support microenterprises and families working in the cottage industry and develop the nonprofit sector.

The ministry invited the public to visit the festival and benefit from its activities, which support local farmers and producers and encourage the consumption of national products.

Topics: Rafha Saudi Social Development Bank

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