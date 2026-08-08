Saudi Music Commission partners with Jazz in Jeddah to connect local artists with global stages

JEDDAH: Emerging Saudi musicians are set to gain new training, mentorship and international performance opportunities through a strategic partnership between the Saudi Music Commission and Jazz in Jeddah.

The partnership aims to develop local talent while bringing Saudi and international musicians together through performances and cultural exchange initiatives, according to a statement.

Organized by Call of Culture, Jazz in Jeddah stages events in Historic Jeddah that blend jazz with elements of Saudi musical heritage and provide a platform for emerging artists.

It also works with international festivals in more than 10 countries each year, providing another avenue for cultural exchange and greater international exposure for Saudi artists.

Under the new partnership, Saudi musicians will have opportunities to train and work alongside international artists, as well as participate in collaborative performances designed to strengthen connections between the Kingdom’s growing music scene and global music communities.

“Saudi audiences and musicians deserve a world-class stage,” said Mohammed Bakhreba, founder of Jazz in Jeddah, in a statement.

“This strategic partnership strengthens our ability to expand the presence of jazz while investing in Saudi artists and the Kingdom’s musical heritage.”

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding previously signed by the Music Commission and Jazz in Jeddah to encourage greater private-sector participation in the development of Saudi Arabia’s music industry.

The collaboration will also seek to showcase a range of musical styles and explore connections between jazz and Saudi musical traditions as the Kingdom’s live music and cultural landscape continues to expand.

Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Saudi Music Commission, said collaboration between public institutions and the private sector was essential to creating sustainable opportunities for musicians.

“Jazz in Jeddah has built a meaningful connection with audiences and artists, and this partnership enables us to create lasting opportunities that strengthen Saudi Arabia’s music landscape and advance its international cultural presence,” he added.