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14,440 held for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
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Updated 08 August 2026 22:46
SPA
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14,440 held for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia

14,440 held for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia
  • A further 32 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 25 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators
Updated 08 August 2026 22:46
SPA
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RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 14,440 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulation.

A total of 7,090 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,932 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,418 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,593 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 59 percent were Ethiopian, 40 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 32 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 25 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi jawazat saudi police raid

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