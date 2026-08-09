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Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia says it hit fuel storage facilities in Ukrainian ports overnight

Russia says it hit fuel storage facilities in Ukrainian ports overnight
This photograph shows an explosion as Ukrainian air defence shoot down a drone above Kyiv during an attack on the Ukrainian capital on August 8, 2026 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
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Updated 09 August 2026 10:40
Reuters
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Russia says it hit fuel storage facilities in Ukrainian ports overnight

Russia says it hit fuel storage facilities in Ukrainian ports overnight
Updated 09 August 2026 10:40
Reuters
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Russian forces struck ​Ukraine’s Black Sea port infrastructure overnight, the Russian Defense ‌Ministry said.
The ‌ministry ​said ‌fuel ⁠storage ​facilities “used in ⁠the interests” of the Ukrainian military were ⁠hit ‌in the ‌ports ​of Odesa ‌and ‌Chornomorsk, as well as in ‌the settlements of Biliari and Novi ⁠Biliari ⁠near Odesa.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

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