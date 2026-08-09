Russia says it hit fuel storage facilities in Ukrainian ports overnight

Russian forces struck ​Ukraine’s Black Sea port infrastructure overnight, the Russian Defense ‌Ministry said.

The ‌ministry ​said ‌fuel ⁠storage ​facilities “used in ⁠the interests” of the Ukrainian military were ⁠hit ‌in the ‌ports ​of Odesa ‌and ‌Chornomorsk, as well as in ‌the settlements of Biliari and Novi ⁠Biliari ⁠near Odesa.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.