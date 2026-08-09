Russian forces struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port infrastructure overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said fuel storage facilities “used in the interests” of the Ukrainian military were hit in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, as well as in the settlements of Biliari and Novi Biliari near Odesa.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Russia says it hit fuel storage facilities in Ukrainian ports overnight
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Updated 09 August 2026 10:40
Russia says it hit fuel storage facilities in Ukrainian ports overnight
Russian forces struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port infrastructure overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.