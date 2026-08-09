You are here

  • Home
  • Pope calls for humanitarian corridors in Sudan

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors in Sudan

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors in Sudan
Pope Leo XIV delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p8c2g

Updated 09 August 2026 15:14
AFP
Follow

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors in Sudan

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors in Sudan
  • Pope Leo XIV called for humanitarian corridors for civilians caught in Sudan’s war
  • He urged the international community to support an immediate ceasefire
Updated 09 August 2026 15:14
AFP
Follow

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV called Sunday for humanitarian corridors to be opened for civilians caught up in a conflict in Sudan, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
Leo said he was following “with concern the tragic situation in Sudan, especially in the city of El-Obeid,” the largest city in the southern Kordofan region, which has come under intense drone attacks in recent weeks.
The attacks have prompted the UN to issue a “red alert” over what it described as an unfolding catastrophe.
“In expressing my spiritual closeness to all the people of the nation, I renew my appeal to those in authority to guarantee humanitarian corridors for the civilian population,” Leo said at the end of the Angelus prayer.
“At the same time, I urge the international community to support efforts aimed at bringing about an immediate ceasefire.
“Let us pray that the Lord may sustain those who are suffering, convert the hearts of those who sow violence, and grant the long-awaited peace,” he said.
The war between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted in April 2023, creating what the UN describes as the world’s largest displacement and hunger crises.

Topics: Sudan Pope Leo

Related

Women and children line up to receive free food aid at a displacement camp near El-Obeid, North Kordofan, on June 29, 2026. AFP
Middle East

‘We eat so we don’t die’: daily life with hunger in Sudan

Pope Leo to meet clerical abuse victims during France visit
World

Pope Leo to meet clerical abuse victims during France visit

Latest updates

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors in Sudan

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors in Sudan

Houthi attacks on Yemen kill 4 government troops: military sources

Houthi attacks on Yemen kill 4 government troops: military sources

Netanyahu rejects US Gaza plan, vows no pullout until Hamas disarms

Netanyahu rejects US Gaza plan, vows no pullout until Hamas disarms

Modern farming technologies key to future of Saudi date sector, says official

Modern farming technologies key to future of Saudi date sector, says official

Al-Ittihad consider Girona’s loan request for Unai Hernandez

Al-Ittihad consider Girona’s loan request for Unai Hernandez

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.