Pope calls for humanitarian corridors in Sudan

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV called Sunday for humanitarian corridors to be opened for civilians caught up in a conflict in Sudan, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Leo said he was following “with concern the tragic situation in Sudan, especially in the city of El-Obeid,” the largest city in the southern Kordofan region, which has come under intense drone attacks in recent weeks.

The attacks have prompted the UN to issue a “red alert” over what it described as an unfolding catastrophe.

“In expressing my spiritual closeness to all the people of the nation, I renew my appeal to those in authority to guarantee humanitarian corridors for the civilian population,” Leo said at the end of the Angelus prayer.

“At the same time, I urge the international community to support efforts aimed at bringing about an immediate ceasefire.

“Let us pray that the Lord may sustain those who are suffering, convert the hearts of those who sow violence, and grant the long-awaited peace,” he said.

The war between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted in April 2023, creating what the UN describes as the world’s largest displacement and hunger crises.