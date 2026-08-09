18th-century Qur’an on display at Makkah museum

MAKKAH: The Holy Qur’an Museum in the Hira Cultural District in Makkah houses an 18th-century copy of the Qur’an, showcasing the beauty and precision of Islamic calligraphy and ornamentation of the period.

Written in black ink, the manuscript combines features of several Islamic calligraphic schools, demonstrating the scribe’s skill in applying their distinctive styles.

Its precise diacritical marks and vowel notation reflect the emphasis on accuracy in handwritten copies of the Qur’an, while floral motifs and intricate ornamentation adorn its opening pages, highlighting the artistic traditions of Qur’anic manuscripts.

The manuscript offers visitors a glimpse into the history of handwritten Qur’ans, the evolution of Arabic calligraphy, and the decorative and gilding techniques used in Qur’anic manuscripts across different historical periods.

The Hira Cultural District is witnessing a growing influx of domestic and international visitors, cementing its status as one of the holy capital’s prominent cultural and educational destinations.

Located at the foot of Mount Hira, home to Hira Cave, where revelation first descended upon Prophet Muhammad, the district offers educational content through modern interactive technologies that blend authenticity with innovation.

The district’s most prominent component, the Revelation Exhibition, documents the story of the first revelation through visual and audio presentations.

The district is among the key projects highlighting Makkah’s cultural and civilizational dimension, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to develop the cultural and tourism sectors and showcase Islamic heritage.