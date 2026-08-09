Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges up to 10,817

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged higher on Sunday, gaining 5.44 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 10,817.01.

Total trading turnover on the benchmark index reached SR3.21 billion ($856 million), with 102 stocks advancing and 160 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 93.38 points to close at 21,934.40.

The MSCI Tadawul Index rose 0.23 percent to 1,454.64.

The main market’s top performer was Mutakamela Insurance Co., whose share price jumped 10 percent to SR14.19.

Wataniya Insurance Co. gained 9.92 percent to SR15.18, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group advanced 9.88 percent to SR8.34.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. was the session’s worst performer, with its share price falling 9.96 percent to SR73.70.

In corporate disclosures, Saudi Manpower Solutions Co. reported a net profit of SR93.19 million for the first half of 2026, up 33.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

In a Tadawul filing, the company attributed the increase to an 11.46 percent rise in consolidated revenue, which reached SR1.12 billion.

Revenue growth was supported by stronger performance across the company’s core business segments. Corporate services revenue rose 10.7 percent, while individual services revenue increased 17.9 percent, driven by stronger demand.

Despite the earnings growth, Saudi Manpower Solutions Co.’s share price slipped 0.78 percent to SR6.35.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry said it narrowed its first-half loss to SR1.6 million, compared with a loss of SR12.5 million in the same period of 2025.

The company attributed the improvement to a 39.14 percent increase in first-half revenue, which climbed to SR1.92 billion from SR1.38 billion a year earlier.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry’s share price edged down 1.79 percent to SR10.96.