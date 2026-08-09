Razane Jammal celebrates birthday with Instagram post

DUBAI: British Lebanese actor Razane Jammal celebrated her 39th birthday with a celebratory post on Instagram. Dressed in a glittering gown, with a tiara and fur stole for accessories, Jammal was seen blowing out candles on a birthday cake in the video. “What a privilege it is to be growing older and welcome a new version of myself,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in June this year, Jammal helped to introduce Lebanon’s culture to young readers around the world through the Miss World Children’s Library initiative.

Miss Lebanon 2025 Perla Harb selected Jammal’s children’s book “Lulu and Blu” for inclusion in the international library project, which brings together books representing the cultures, heritage and values of participating countries.

The initiative invited people from around the world to contribute a book that offers young readers a window into their country, with the collection aimed at promoting literacy and cross-cultural understanding.

Jammal, known for her roles in productions including “The Sandman” and “Al-Thaman,” established herself as a children’s author with “Lulu and Blu,” a story inspired by her own experiences and Lebanese heritage.

The Children’s Library is part of the Miss World pageant’s Beauty With a Purpose program, which supports charitable and educational initiatives. The project has introduced children to stories, traditions and perspectives from across the globe, using literature as a way to connect young readers with different cultures.

Published by Turning Point Books last year, “Lulu and Blu” was illustrated by Sasha Haddad, a Lebanese illustrator who graduated from Cambridge School of Art in 2014. It follows the adventures of two young friends — a vegetarian lioness and a friendly fish — as they navigate themes of friendship, curiosity and self-discovery. The book draws on Jammal’s multicultural background and aims to encourage children to embrace diversity, kindness and imagination.

Jammal took to social media in June 2025 to mark the launch of the book, saying: “What started as a little story I wrote seven years ago turned into a book for your little ones. I’ve poured my (heart) into this and I’m thrilled to invite you all to our first launch in Beirut.”

Jammal made headlines in May this year as she took on her first lead role in an Arab production with the film “Asad.” Helmed by Egyptian filmmaker and Marvel’s “Moon Knight” director Mohamed Diab, Jammal stars alongside Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan in the period drama.

