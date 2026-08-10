Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed hits back at Trump after social media post

DUBAI: Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has hit back at US President Donald Trump after Trump posted a social media attack targeting him and his wife, Sarah Jukaku.

Trump shared side-by-side photos of himself with first lady Melania Trump and El-Sayed with his hijab-wearing wife, captioned: “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s.”

Critics accused Trump of using the post to highlight El-Sayed’s Muslim and Arab background.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, El-Sayed responded: “Sarah and I actually like each other. I don’t know about the first lady and the president, but from what I’ve heard, it’s a bit of a rocky road.”

El-Sayed won Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary last week and will face the Republican nominee in November.