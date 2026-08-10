Al-Nassr fans worried ahead of new season but Ange might be the man to steer them to glory

RIYADH: It is not a good time to be an Al-Nassr fan. While that might sound like a bizarre statement to make, considering the club ended a seven-year title drought by beating Al-Hilal to the Saudi Pro League title last season, they face a stark reality as they prepare to defend their title.

The club was rocked by a crippling financial crisis over the summer, with total debt exceeding SR800 million ($213 million). The crisis was resolved when the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and the club’s management implemented a series of urgent financial measures — including commercial contracts with artificial intelligence company Humain and Cruise Saudi, and a restructuring of the club’s financial obligations — to restore stability and remove the restrictions on new signings.

With the financial constraints eased, Al-Nassr moved quickly and on Sunday confirmed their first signing of the summer: Mallorca midfielder Samu Costa.

But with main rivals Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli having strengthened their squads considerably over the summer, a single newcomer at Al-Nassr, plus the departure of Marcelo Brozovic at the end of last season, leaves new head coach Ange Postecoglou with a relatively threadbare squad and a heavy burden on the eve of the new season, which kicks off on Aug. 13.

“I came here to win trophies,” Postecoglou said when he joined Al-Nassr in early July. After watching their heroes clinch the title last season, that is undoubtedly what the fans expect as well: another strong run at the championship, and perhaps even a maiden AFC Champions League Elite title.

However, the contrast in transfer activity between Al-Nassr and their rivals this summer could not be more stark. This has added an element of frustration in the Al-Nassr camp, who completed their schedule of preseason friendlies with just a single victory from four games, and that was against Spanish third-tier side Merida.

But fans who have observed Postecoglou’s track record of success at clubs from Australia to Europe believe that if anyone can handle the challenge in Riyadh, it is him.

“Ange, to me, is like an ethnic uncle in the best way possible,” Noor Gabrial, the Melbourne-based creator of the Suited and Booted TV podcast, told Arab News. The term “ethnic” is used in Australia to describe someone with dual roots; Postecoglou is Australian with Greek heritage.

“His word is his word and he is serious about his role and position,” Gabrial added.

After a playing career mostly spent with South Melbourne, Postecoglou’s early experiences in management were anything but rosy.

After a four-year spell in charge of South Melbourne, he became coach of the Australian U17s and U20s. During his time in charge, both of the squads failed to qualify for their respective 2007 youth World Cups, as a result of which he was called out on live television by former Socceroo Craig Foster, sparking a spat that left the manager in a difficult position.

“The actual garbage I’ve had to put up with today by coming onto your program is disrespectful to me when you can’t even get the facts right,” Postecoglou said on SBS’s “The World Game.” He was sacked soon after and, in his own words, felt he was unemployable.

A turbulent short stint in the Greek third tier with Panachaiki, followed by overseeing the relegation of Australian lower-league side Whittlesea Zebras, left him firmly on the outside looking in.

Then, in October 2009, Frank Farina was dismissed as manager of Brisbane Roar and, within 24 hours, Postecoglou was announced as his replacement. The Roar finished second-last that season but, as Ange has become known for saying: “I always win things in my second year.”

Gabrial notes: “When I first moved to Australia in 2011, the only thing I remember from the A-League at the time was Brisbane Roar.”

What Postecoglou proceeded to do in Brisbane remains arguably the greatest domestic coaching achievement in Australian football. He revamped the squad, cleared out the dead wood and led them to two consecutive A-League championships. The team were playing such beautiful football at the time that they were nicknamed “Roarcelona.”

From there, he never looked back. He was appointed coach of the Aussie national team in 2013 and won the AFC Asian Cup with them in 2015; the J1 League with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019; five trophies with Glasgow Celtic between 2021 and 2023; and the UEFA Europa League with Spurs in 2025.

Gabrial said that this great run was all down to Postecoglou’s stellar man-management skills: “He’s managed squads with incredible players, especially in more recent years, but for some reason no one seems bigger than him at the club.

“He’s not the most famous person in football and I think that’s an incredible testament to his leadership skills.”

This notion will face a tough test in the massive spotlight at Al-Nassr, Gabrial believes.

“Even though he’s managed in the Premier League, this is probably the most eyes he’s ever had on him and it’s mostly in relation to who’s in the squad,” he said. “I think this will be his first test of ‘is Ange bigger than the squad?’

“And I think he really makes sense for Al-Nassr. Given the circumstances, he seems like the right fit. He knows Asian football, he knows how to deal with big players, and he knows how to deal with limited squads.”

But football in Asia can be even more cut-throat than it is in most European countries, with a few bad results often leading to early dismissal. Add in the fact that this is potentially Cristiano Ronaldo’s final season, and Postecoglou might not get that all-important second year he enjoys so much.

“You’re talking about what is probably the biggest job in Saudi Arabia,” said Gabrial. “The idea of building a system obviously makes more sense, but we know the culture of the market: it’s a fast-paced environment where the board demands results, and demands them fast.

“But I believe there’s an opportunity for this to turn into a beautiful story. With Ange, I believe he can look at this and feel the stress is kind of gone. If we can’t sign, then we’re probably not going to sell. So the players are there to play, and Ange can now be laser-focused on winning. And I think Ange can kick-start a new kind of wave in Saudi football.”

Al-Nassr begin the defense of their Pro League title with a home clash against Al-Fateh on Aug. 15.