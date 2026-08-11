Enrollment begins at Saudi-backed school for Gaza children

GAZA STRIP: Registration has opened for students seeking to enroll at Makkah School in the southern Gaza Strip, a Saudi-backed initiative aimed at helping children resume their education amid the devastation of the war, SPA has reported.

The school, supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), is part of a project to establish and operate safe educational spaces for Palestinian children under Saudi Arabia’s campaign to support the people of Gaza.

Specialized teams from the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, KSrelief’s implementing partner in the Gaza Strip, have begun receiving students and their families to process applications and organize enrollment ahead of the start of classes.

Makkah School was launched to initially accommodate 1,000 boys and girls, with 32 teachers, and is planned to eventually expand its capacity to 4,000 students.

The initiative comes as Gaza’s education system struggles to recover from the war, which has severely disrupted schooling and left many children without regular access to classrooms.







Makkah School was launched to initially accommodate 1,000 boys and girls and is planned to eventually expand its capacity to 4,000 students. (SPA)



The school is intended to provide a safe and equipped environment where students can continue learning while developing their talents and abilities, according to SPA.

Ibrahim Ramadan, director of education in eastern Khan Younis, described the school’s opening as an important step toward rebuilding Gaza’s education sector and restoring classes, saying education was fundamental to building the future.

KSrelief has also been providing food and other humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip. Its central kitchen recently distributed 25,000 hot meals to vulnerable families and individuals in central and southern Gaza, according to SPA.

The initiatives are part of Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian campaign for Gaza, which has included food, shelter, medical supplies and support for essential services as the Kingdom continues to call for sustained humanitarian access and the restoration of basic services in the Palestinian territory.