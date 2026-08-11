Al-Diriyah complete signing of Berat Djimsiti from Atalanta

DUBAI: Diriyah FC has have bolstered their defensive line with the signing of Albanian center-back Berat Djimsiti, a veteran of Italian football and who has captained his national team.

The newly promoted club announced the signing of Djimsiti on Monday evening, just 72 hours before they kick off their Saudi Pro League campaign against Al-Ahli on Thursday in Riyadh.

The 33-year-old Albanian, who joins from Italian club Atalanta for a fee of $3.46 million, can play in several defensive positions and has also on occasion been utilized in midfield.

He has made 284 appearances in Serie A, one of Europe’s top five leagues, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.

Djimsiti joined Atalanta in early 2016 and was loaned out after six months to Italian clubs Avellino and Benevento before returning to the team in the summer of 2018, where he remained until the end of last season.

A high point for the Albanian came with victory in the 2023-24 Europa League final, in which Atalanta defeated Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Dublin. Djimsiti was also named Albanian Player of the Year in 2025 and 2026.

At international level, Djimsiti has made 73 appearances for Albania since 2015 and is the deputy captain to fellow defender Elseid Hysaj.

With the addition of the Atalanta star, Al-Diriyah's defense is strengthened. Elsewhere in the current transfer window, Al-Diriyah acquired three other center-backs: Congolese international Chancel Mbemba, and Saudi Arabia’s Qassem Lajami and Saeed Al-Rubaie.

Al-Diriyah last season gained promotion to the Saudi Pro League for the first time in their history, and the senior team is currently coached by Portuguese manager Bruno Lage.