King Salman's Umrah program guests praise Saudi hospitality in holy cities

RIYADH: Pilgrims in the second group of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit have praised Saudi hospitality and services.

They shared their impressions after arriving in Makkah and performing Umrah, saying that seeing and circumambulating the Holy Kaaba were memorable moments.

The second group includes 250 male and female pilgrims from 23 countries in Europe and Asia. The program is implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Pilgrim Salima Paul from the UK said that performing Umrah and praying at the Grand Mosque in Makkah reflected the values of equality and brotherhood in Islam.

She said that Muslims from different nationalities and cultures gathered at the mosque to perform the rituals in ihram, reflecting their unity and equality.

Pilgrim Clayton Mali from Albania said that he felt sad leaving Madinah but looked forward to seeing the Grand Mosque and Holy Kaaba for the first time. He said he could not hold back his tears when he saw the Holy Kaaba, describing the moment as deeply moving.

Pilgrim Ibrahim Oglu from North Macedonia expressed his joy on reaching the Mataf area, saying he felt a sense of peace while performing Umrah in a spiritual atmosphere.

He said: “Tears of joy streamed from my eyes as I continued to supplicate and thank Almighty Allah, who made this journey possible. These moments will remain among the most precious of my life.”

Pilgrim Altai Kerimov from Bulgaria praised the services and organization provided to program guests from their arrival in the Kingdom through the performance of Umrah.

He highlighted the smooth reception, transportation and accommodation arrangements, as well as the religious and organizational guidance at the Grand Mosque, which helped them to perform the rituals with ease.

King Salman is hosting 1,000 Umrah performers at his own expense this year, with the guests arriving in four groups.

The second group includes pilgrims from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, France, the UK, Spain, Germany, Moldova, Austria, Slovakia, Estonia, Poland, Switzerland, Iraq, Jordan and Syria.

In Makkah, the program includes academic and cultural activities and visits to religious and historical sites, including the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa and the Revelation Exhibition in the Hira Cultural District.

In Madinah, the guests toured the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, where they learned about its printing, translation and distribution operations.

They also visited Mount Uhud, the Uhud Martyrs Cemetery and Quba Mosque, learning about the Battle of Uhud and performing prayers.